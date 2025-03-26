Knicks teammates make franchise history against Mavericks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks 128-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday was filled with some team history set by Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns. The two both recorded a triple-double in the game, which is the first time in Knicks history that a pair of teammates recorded a triple-double in the same game.

Additionally, Hart set the new record for most triple-doubles in a single season by a Knick with his ninth of the season. The record was previously held by Walt Frazier for well over 55 years.

The two had incredible performances against the Mavericks from start to finish. For Towns, this was his first triple-double with New York and the third of his career, as he recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. He dominated Dallas inside the paint all night, and the Mavericks had virtually no way of stopping the All-Star big man.

Hart, meanwhile, scored less points with 16, but added in 12 rebounds and 11 assists of his own. He and Towns’ all-around efforts helped the Knicks have one of their best offensive performances of the season, as they shot 59.6% from the floor and had 40 assists with just 14 turnovers.

Hart and Towns will be huge down the stretch for the Knicks

Head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about the impact Hart gives nightly and what makes setting the franchise record special.

“Any time you get a record, it’s special because of the greatness of this league,” Thibodeau said (h/t SNY). Also a testament to what he’s doing for the team and his teammates feeding off him.”

Both Towns and Hart have had incredible seasons for the Knicks, and have stepped up in a big way with Jalen Brunson still out. The hope will be that these kinds of performances will carry over into the playoffs and propel the Knicks toward a deep run.

The Knicks have their next game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden.