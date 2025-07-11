Knicks swap All-Star big man for future Hall of Famer in mock trade

The New York Knicks have opted against making yet another blockbuster trade so far this offseason. They have gone down the route of enhancing their depth with the signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, though there are still some intriguing names on the market.

The Knicks could still trade for LeBron James

While it is viewed as highly unlikely, the Knicks have been linked to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer exercised his $52.6 million player option for next season, and the Lakers are viewing his contract as an expiring one.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Therefore, it could be a matter of time before James either retires for good or joins a new team before hanging it up. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale devised a mock trade that would see the Knicks swap Karl-Anthony Towns for James.

“Straight-up swapping Towns for LeBron would make the Knicks a lot older. So be it. New York still needs another ball-handler to consistently lighten its dependence on Jalen Brunson. Jordan Clarkson moves the needle only so much,” Favale wrote. “Give team president Leon Rose truth serum, and he might even tell you he appreciates the flexibility that the expiring contract of a soon-to-be 41-year-old LeBron would give the Knicks over the three seasons and $171.2 million owed to Towns.”

Moving Towns for James comes with a big risk

The idea of moving Towns would be to free up cap space, as Towns is set to make over $53 million next season with his annual salary ascending. New York is on the cusp of the second apron after their free agent deals, so more moves would have to be made following some trades.

Towns was a highly impactful Knick in his first season with the team, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds while being named to Third Team All-NBA. However, his inability to defend the rim at seven feet hurt the Knicks, making many wonder if he is worth keeping as a core member of their championship-chasing group.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

James is still one of the top players in the league at his advanced age, and bringing him in could bring the team closer to a title. However, by doing so, the team is shortening their title window, as they would essentially have one chance to win a title once and for all.

With Towns and Brunson together, they have a few chances to bring the city a championship as they are under contract for the next few years. Ultimately, there is no indication that New York is ready to move on from Towns, but if they want James, expect Towns’ name to be floated around.