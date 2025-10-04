Knicks’ superstar points to one catalyst that could define their season

The New York Knicks head into the 2025–26 season with something they haven’t had in years — continuity. For once, this isn’t a roster stitched together with short-term fixes or midseason gambles. Instead, it’s a team built around a core that has been through battles together, hardened by playoff disappointments and eager to break through.

A year of shared experience

Last year was the first time Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart shared the floor as a unit. The results were promising, but like any new partnership, it came with growing pains. Now, with a full season under their belt, the Knicks believe they’re entering a different stage of development — one defined by trust, chemistry, and an understanding of each other’s rhythms.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson, who has quickly established himself as the heartbeat of the franchise, highlighted how much time together matters.

“It’s still a lot of growth to be had. I think the longer we play together, the more chemistry we have, the better we are on the floor together,” Brunson said via the New York Post. “So that’s what’s most important for us. Continue to get better, continue to not be satisfied. Even a game like (Thursday), everybody says it’s just preseason but it’s another stepping stone for us, just to see where we’re at.”

His words capture the mood perfectly: the Knicks aren’t treating the preseason as throwaway reps, but as part of the bigger climb toward a title.

Balance in the starting five

Few teams can match the Knicks’ starting lineup on paper. Brunson has become one of the league’s most reliable closers, Towns provides elite scoring versatility, Anunoby brings defensive toughness and floor spacing, Bridges is the ultimate two-way glue piece, and Hart remains the team’s heartbeat, capable of filling any role on any night.

The key difference entering this season is familiarity. Where last year there were moments of hesitation, now there’s flow. Players understand where their teammates want the ball, when to rotate, and how to complement each other’s strengths. That chemistry is worth as much as any free-agent splash.

A stronger bench

The Knicks didn’t just stop at chemistry — they fortified their depth too. Adding veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele ensures Mike Brown can manage minutes without sacrificing stability. That’s a luxury the Knicks haven’t had in recent years, where heavy starter workloads often left them gassed come playoff time.

Brogdon offers steady ball-handling behind Brunson, Clarkson provides instant scoring off the bench, Shamet’s shooting stretches defenses, and Yabusele gives the frontcourt extra versatility. Combined with Hart potentially shifting into a sixth-man role, the Knicks’ bench looks built to withstand the marathon of the season.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The intangibles that matter

Talent wins games, but chemistry wins seasons. Last year, the Knicks were learning how to play together; this year, they know. It’s the difference between a band just tuning up and one playing in rhythm. The Knicks aren’t simply stacking names — they’re building a collective identity.

Brunson’s insistence on “not being satisfied” is exactly the mindset they need. He knows the group hasn’t reached its ceiling yet, but the building blocks are in place. With a stronger bench and a core that finally feels connected, the Knicks enter 2025–26 not just with expectations, but with belief.

