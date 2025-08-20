Knicks’ superstar point guard receives high ranking in The Athletic’s top 40 lead guards list

New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson is finally putting the world on notice with his stellar play. The guard has continued to elevate his game each season since joining the Knicks in 2022, and he is gaining the respect he deserves.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson ranked as the fourth-best lead guard by The Athletic

The Athletic’s Zach Harper ranked the top 40 lead guards in the league right now, and he listed Brunson fourth. The only players ahead of him are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Steph Curry.

“The second tier might be more interesting to me, though. Brunson is mostly a scorer, but he’s also arguably the most clutch player in the league,” Harper wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson was listed in front of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who burst onto the scene during last season’s playoffs after several clutch performances, and he defeated the Knicks in six games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“The most clutch player of the postseason, Haliburton, is going to miss 2025-26 with an Achilles tear, but I’m ranking him fifth with the assumption that the 25-year-old will get back to full strength shortly after he returns,” Harper wrote about Haliburton.

Brunson has the potential to be the best player at his position

There is a logical argument that Brunson belongs in the top three of guards in the league, but understandably, he will need to prove a bit more before he can be placed in that category.

For starters, he needs to prove he can lead his team to the Finals, and they have the best chance to do that next season. The team made huge changes to both their roster and coaching personnel that should help them make another step forward after getting the furthest they have been in 25 years.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Secondly, Brunson needs the accolades to earn more respect. He was fifth in MVP voting after the 2024 season, but he has yet to make the All-NBA First Team. He has been a second-team selection the past two seasons, but he was an All-Star starter for the first time this past season.

Nevertheless, Brunson is quickly climbing the league leaderboards for best players at his position, and he could one day reach the top spot if he can lead his Knicks team to the promised land.