Knicks’ superstar point guard has inauspicious start to preseason

Despite the New York Knicks’ dominant 99-84 preseason opening victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, it came with an inauspicious outing from their captain, Jalen Brunson.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson struggled in preseason opener

Brunson struggled mightily to begin the preseason, which also marked his first game under new head coach Mike Brown. He finished with just six points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The process of creating good looks seemed promising for him, but the shots weren’t converting from his usual spots. Luckily, it is good to shake off any rust during the preseason as opposed to the regular season.

Adjusting to the new playstyle that Brown deploys is likely what contributed to his struggles. Brunson admitted last week that it will take some time to adapt to Brown’s coaching style, and the preseason will serve as the chance to fully understand his style before the regular season.

Brunson and the Knicks are still adjusting to a new offensive system

Brown’s style was on full display in the preseason opener. The Knicks were much faster than they have been in past years under Tom Thibodeau, and they put up 39 threes as the goal is to get more long-range shots up.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Brunson is expected to maintain his role as the team’s leader and offensive engine. He led the team to great success last season with a season average of 26.0 points per game and winning the league’s Clutch Player of the Year award.

Once he adapts to Brown’s system, it will be even tougher to stop one of the most crafty players in the league. Brunson will look to bounce back on Saturday, when they conclude their trip to Abu Dhabi with another matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.