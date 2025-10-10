Knicks’ superstar point guard deemed untouchable in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have clear mutual interest, but pulling off a trade for the two-time MVP will be complicated. Not only will other teams make a hard push to get him, but the Knicks need assets to make a deal work.

Knicks make Jalen Brunson untouchable in trade talks

Regardless of how it may unfold over the next several months, it won’t come at the cost of their own superstar. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Jalen Brunson is considered untouchable in trade discussions surrounding the Bucks star.

“Team sources have made it clear that Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was, as expected, untouchable in these talks. In terms of possible players being involved, the common sense lens turns toward Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson from there,” Amick wrote.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee continues to get murky, and many are anticipating him possibly being in a different uniform as soon as this year. The Knicks and Bucks had conversations about a trade during the offseason, but nothing significant materialized out of those discussions.

Trading Brunson would be a wild move, as he has established himself as the team’s franchise player. The idea of trading for Antetokounmpo would be to pair him with Brunson, rather than swap the two players.

This season will be very telling for Antetokounmpo’s future

The Knicks have a team that is certainly capable of making a legitimate run at a championship this season, but adding Antetokounmpo would immediately make them favorites. New York should jump all over the opportunity to acquire him if he formally becomes available on the market.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It is all dependent on how the Bucks’ season is going. If Milwaukee struggles before the trade deadline, a mega blockbuster midseason cannot be ruled out. The same goes for the Knicks, as they wouldn’t want to risk breaking continuity if things are going well for them.

Nevertheless, Brunson will not be a piece that gets dangled in trade talks, as he would be a part of what could be a dream duo with him and Antetokounmpo.