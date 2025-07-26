Knicks superstar excited about adding Jordan Clarkson

The New York Knicks made a couple of big free agent signings at the start of free agency. One of those was signing former Sixth Man of the Year award winner Jordan Clarkson on a veteran’s minimum.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is excited about Jordan Clarkson signing

Clarkson is a valuable addition for New York, as he will help with the bench scoring issue that the team struggled with last season. They were dead last in bench points and had very little shot creation off the bench, and Clarkson should help fix that tremendously.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The addition has the approval of team captain and superstar point guard Jalen Brunson. Speaking on his and Josh Hart’s podcast titled “Roommates Show,” he expressed excitement for what Clarkson can bring to the table.

“I know him,” Brunson said. “Talked to him for a little bit. Good dude. Surrounds himself with good people that I know. A great addition for us, for sure.”

Clarkson gives the Knicks an elite bench scorer

Clarkson is still one of the top bench scorers in the league and can provide a lot for New York’s bench. Last season, he averaged 16.2 points and shot 36.2% from three-point range.

Since 2020, Clarkson has led all bench scorers in total points with 4,589. The next closest is Malik Monk with 3,882 points.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Along with the addition of Clarkson, the Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year, $12 million contract to further enhance the bench scoring. The team is also looking at the free agent market to add more in the backcourt on a veteran’s minimum, as they have room to sign one more player.

Clarkson’s signing is very much a low-risk, high-reward signing, and he could provide a ton of value for a Knicks team that is poised to make a run at an NBA title next season.