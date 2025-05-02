Knicks’ superstar captain sets another playoff landmark

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson continues to put on a wonderful display of excellence in the playoffs. In the close-out game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Brunson took over with a 40-point masterpiece that included a game-winning three-pointer.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson sets another playoff mark

It was Brunson’s fifth game already this postseason in which he scored 30 or more points. Furthermore, the Knicks won all three road games in their first-round series with the Pistons, and Brunson set another landmark in his illustrious playoff career.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With his 40 points and seven assists in Game 6, Brunson became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and five assists in multiple series-clinching victories on the road. The other player? Michael Jordan (via OptaSTATS on X).

In last year’s series-clinching Game 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Brunson had 41 points and 12 assists as the Knicks pulled off a thrilling 118-115 victory in Philadelphia to knock off the 76ers in six games. In eerily similar fashion, he and the Knicks took down the Pistons in a thriller.

Brunson will have a big test against the Celtics

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brunson is showing time and time again why he won Clutch Player of The Year. Simply put, he is built for these moments and seems to come through every single time no matter what the circumstances are.

Brunson will have a huge test coming up as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second round. The Celtics owned the Knicks in the regular season, but if Brunson can carry his excellence into the next round, anything could happen for New York to potentially pull off the upset.