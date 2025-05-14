Knicks’ superstar captain praises Mikal Bridges after pivotal Game 4 win

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

One of the big reasons the New York Knicks were able to come away with a pivotal Game 4 win in their second round series against the Boston Celtics on Monday was the play of Mikal Bridges.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges had his best game of the series in Game 4

Bridges had his best overall game of the series with 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists in the victory. He also scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, making key shots down the stretch to help New York stay in front and eventually pull away for the win.

Jalen Brunson gave high praise to his former Villanova teammate following the victory.

“I’ve seen it since 2015,” Brunson said via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “I’ve seen the way his work ethic has grown each year. I’ve seen everything he does, how psychotic he is. It all pays off. I have full trust in him, no matter what the situation is.”

Bridges has stepped up in a big way this postseason

Bridges’ impact on this series has been undeniable, especially on the defensive front. He made two game-saving defensive plays in Games 1 and 2 to seal a pair of stunning victories on the road.

Those plays ultimately set the tone of the series, as the Knicks now have gained full control of the series with a 3-1 lead and are just one win away from their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years. It has been a roller coaster of a season for Bridges, but it is hard to imagine that they would be in this situation right now without his play.

Bridges and the Knicks will look to close out the series Wednesday night in Boston at the TD Garden. The odds are much more in New York’s favor now with Jayson Tatum out for the rest of the playoffs with a ruptured Achilles tendon.