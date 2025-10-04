Knicks’ super utility man dodges much worse injury

It was supposed to be a fresh start for the New York Knicks under new head coach Mike Brown. A new system. A new tempo. A new energy. But within minutes of Thursday’s preseason opener, that optimism turned to anxiety when Josh Hart suddenly crumpled to the floor on a non-contact play.

For a brief moment, fans held their breath as the Knicks opened their season in the Middle East.

Hart grabbed at his lower back, clearly in pain, before slowly walking off the court with the help of trainers. He was ruled out for the rest of the night, leaving fans to fear the worst — the kind of freak injury that can derail a season before it even starts. Fortunately, early signs suggest the Knicks avoided a disaster.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mike Brown provides an encouraging update

After the win, head coach Mike Brown calmed the storm with a reassuring update. Hart was dealing with what the team is describing as lower back soreness, and there’s no indication of a serious injury.

“Lower back soreness. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Brown said.

For a player like Hart, who thrives on hustle and intensity, sitting out even a preseason minute is uncharacteristic. He’s the kind of player who treats a loose ball in October the same way he would in the Eastern Conference Finals — full tilt, no hesitation. That mentality, though, also leaves him more vulnerable to wear and tear, especially given the mileage he’s logged over the last two seasons.

Hart’s importance to the Knicks’ rotation

Hart’s absence, even in a preseason game, offered a glimpse into just how vital he is to the Knicks’ identity. The 30-year-old forward embodies everything Brown has preached since taking over: toughness, versatility, and an unrelenting motor.

Last season, Hart averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while logging a career-high 37.6 minutes per game — numbers that underscore how heavily Tom Thibodeau relied on him. By the time the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals, Hart was visibly gassed, a byproduct of overuse that Brown is determined not to repeat.

This season, the plan is to manage minutes more strategically. Brown has emphasized player preservation over chasing every win, a stark contrast from his predecessor’s “every possession matters” mantra. That shift could be crucial for veterans like Hart, who do so much of the dirty work that doesn’t show up in box scores.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A small scare, a valuable reminder

While the lower back injury appears minor, it does open up opportunities for other players to get playing time ahead of the regular season. Hart’s relentless playing style — diving into crowds for rebounds, bulldozing into traffic for second-chance points — is what makes him irreplaceable. But it’s also what puts him at risk.

In many ways, Hart is the engine that will keep the Knicks’ second unit running. He bridges the gap between starters and reserves, providing defensive toughness and rebounding that often flips momentum.

The Knicks escaped that reality this time. Hart’s injury looked worse than it was, and he’s expected to be day-to-day moving forward.