Knicks’ Summer League standout hoping for new contract with them

New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara was virtually unknown by many when he was drafted 51st overall this past year. However, he showed that he can develop into a solid player during Summer League in Las Vegas, and now he is a candidate to earn a contract with the Knicks.

Knicks’ Mohamed Diawara hoping for new contract

Diawara said in an interview with Ouest-France that he is hoping for a contract of any kind if it means staying in New York.

“I’ll take whatever…standard deal, 2-way, G League…It’s my 1st year…I’ll do whatever it takes to stay with the Knicks…They have a great long-term plan…I hope to be part of it. I don’t have a date for my contract, but I believe in,” Diawara said, translated to English (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Diawara was the Knicks’ lone draft pick this year, and many thought that he would be a draft-and-stash type of pick. The French native wasn’t on many draft boards, and there was a lot unknown about him.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Diawara could develop into a rotation piece one day

Now, after an impressive Summer League showing, he is in line to continue his development with New York. Earlier this offseason, he fully committed to developing at the NBA level.

The Knicks may benefit from keeping him around long-term, as he can develop into a potential consistent rotation piece someday and provide frontcourt depth. At just 20 years old, there is still a lot to develop out of him.

It remains to be seen if he will earn a contract before the offseason ends, but he is holding out hope that a new deal for him will come.