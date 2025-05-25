Knicks ‘strongly considering’ massive lineup change for Game 3 vs. Pacers

With the New York Knicks’ season hanging in the balance, they are ready to make a desperation move for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Indiana Pacers. SNY’s Ian Begley reported Saturday night that the team is “strongly considering” moving Mitchell Robinson to the starting lineup and moving Josh Hart to the bench.

Knicks likely to start Mitchell Robinson in Game 3

If this move does happen, this will be the first time this season that New York will be starting the double big lineup with Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks are searching for answers after their usual starting five continues to get run off the floor by Indiana’s quick pace.

The starting five is a -29 this series and a -50 in the 2025 playoffs, per The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. New York’s worst-performing group has undoubtedly been the starters, and a change was certainly needed with the Knicks down 0-2 in the series.

Robinson has been a highly impactful player off the bench for New York this postseason. His offensive rebounding has given them several second-chance opportunities, and his defensive pressure near the rim helps them create fastbreak offense.

Robinson could have a strong impact on the Knicks’ starting five

Furthermore, the Knicks seem at their best when Robinson is on the floor. The free throw problems are certainly a concern for Robinson, but outside of that, he has been a dominant paint force for New York and could have a very strong impact in the starting lineup.

His presence can help mask Towns’ defensive struggles on the interior. His defense has been a major problem all season, but with him sliding to the power forward spot, there will be less pressure on him to protect the paint.

Hart moving to the bench could also have a positive impact. With his tenacity on the boards and solid playmaking, he can provide a spark in the second unit. Furthermore, he could get more shots up coming off the bench compared to starting.

Game 3 tips off Sunday at 8 P.M. EST as the Knicks will look to essentially keep the series within reach.