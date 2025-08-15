Knicks strike out on potential free agent target sharpshooter at hands of Bucks

A potential free agent target is now officially off the table for the New York Knicks as they are still looking to fill out their final roster spot.

Knicks lose free agent target Amir Coffey to the Bucks

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the Milwaukee Bucks signed veteran free agent guard Amir Coffey to a one-year deal. Coffey was a target for New York to potentially sign for the veteran’s minimum, but now he is off the market.

Coffey would have been a valuable addition for New York, as he could have provided depth in the backcourt and is another lights-out shooter. Last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, he averaged a career-high 9.7 points and shot 41% from three-point range.

At 6-7 and 210 lbs, Coffey could’ve given the Knicks more versatility and some flexibility to use him in a variety of ways. Instead, they will now have to pivot towards the other remaining free agents.

The Knicks are still looking to fill out their final roster spot

The Knicks have enough room to sign one more player for the minimum without going over the second apron. Landry Shamet and Ben Simmons have been the two players that they have been linked to the most this summer, with the likelihood being that one of them will come to New York.

New York has made a few big changes to their roster this offseason. Along with hiring Mike Brown to be their new head coach, they also signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to enhance their bench depth.

The hope is that they can land a desirable target for the minimum before they become unavailable. The Knicks are going all-in on a title run this year, so they will want to have their depth completely rounded out.