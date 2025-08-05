Knicks strike out on adding Pacers assistant to coaching staff

A potential assistant coach target has now come off the table for the New York Knicks.

Pacers assistant Mike Weinar has removed himself from consideration for the Knicks job

According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Indiana Pacers assistant Mike Weinar, who was in consideration for their top assistant coach position, has formally removed himself from consideration. Bondy cited that family considerations and his ties with Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle.

Weinar would have been a valuable hire as he has lengthy experience coaching a high-powered offense. He also would have brought championship pedigree to New York, as he won an NBA title as an assistant under Carlisle’s Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Bondy added that as a backup plan, they are continuing to pursue Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Chris Jent for the position. Frank Isola initially reported over the weekend that the Knicks were considering Jent for the position.

The Knicks have struggled to add an assistant coach

New head coach Mike Brown has had a difficult time filling out his coaching staff, as they have struck out on several targets for assistant coach positions. The Knicks have also made it clear that they are parting ways with a few other members of Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff, including Othella Harrington and Dice Yoshimoto.

So far, Brown has added two former Sacramento Kings coaches in Charles Allen and Riccardo Fois, as well as former Los Angeles Clippers assistant Brendan O’Connor. He is still looking for a top assistant, as Rick Brunson is expected to be demoted from the position.

Brown and the Knicks will continue to search for a top assistant as the offseason continues, with the hope that they find one sooner rather than later.