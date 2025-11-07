New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is in a contract year. The seven-foot shot-blocking big man has been very impactful for the team, but he has also dealt with injury trouble that has made a possible contract extension a difficult decision.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson could hit free agency next offseason

SNY’s Ian Begley said on The Putback that the two sides still have not reached an agreement, and that the likeliest route moving forward will be him entering free agency for the first time in his career.

“The most likely path here is now, with Mitchell Robinson not having the extension going into the season, hitting free agency and then seeing what the market is like,” Begley said. “There’s going to be teams with cap space. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be very attractive on that open market. Maybe the Knicks surprise me, and they do get a deal done in-season.”

Robinson missed the first four games of the season due to load management, but has appeared in three of the last four games. He has already shown a tremendous impact inside the paint on both ends of the floor, but his health remains a concern until the postseason.

Robinson is an important piece to the Knicks

Robinson missed nearly the entire season last year before returning in time for the playoffs. He was a huge difference maker for them and a catalyst behind their run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they believe he is a piece they can win a title with.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, the Knicks’ financial situation puts them in a tough spot as well. New York is right at the second apron and already signed Mikal Bridges to an extension, so they now face a tough decision of either sacrificing other pieces to keep Robinson long-term or letting Robinson walk in free agency.

Nevertheless, those decisions loom in the months ahead. Until then, their focus will remain on pursuing a championship this season with Robinson as a key piece.