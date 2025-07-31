Knicks still have unfinished business this offseason according to NBA analyst

The New York Knicks have opted to improve their depth this summer rather than make another splash trade. Building off of their core that was constructed last season with the acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the team is hopeful that they can make a title push next season.

The Knicks still have work to do

This offseason, they upgraded their bench significantly by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Despite that, CBS Sports’ James Herbert thinks that the Knicks still have more work to be done.

“The Knicks added Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, but they still have only 12 players under contract. No. 51 pick Mohamed Diawara will sign with New York rather than staying in Cholet, according to the French team, but that could be a two-way contract,” Herbert wrote.

“Could Ben Simmons be an option? He’s been linked to the Knicks, and, if coach Mike Brown wants to play faster and diversify the offense, maybe he’s worth a shot. It would be simpler to integrate a playmaker like Malcolm Brogdon, though, and three guards who finished the season in New York — Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Delon Wright — remain unsigned. Precious Achiuwa is still out there, too.”

Who will the Knicks add in free agency?

The widespread belief is that New York will use that final veteran’s minimum spot to add depth in the backcourt. While Clarkson provides them with plenty of depth in the backcourt, they still might want a secondary ball handler to have as an insurance policy.

They have been linked to signing former All-Star Ben Simmons, but that appears to be a bit of a long shot. They could also bring back Landry Shamet or Delon Wright, or pursue someone like Malcolm Brogdon.

New York could also make another late offseason trade as they evaluate the future of some of their key guys. Bridges and Mitchell Robinson are both on expiring deals, and New York will want to extend at least one of them before they hit the open market.

Regardless of who they bring in, they will want to ensure their roster is as deep as possible to have the best chance to make a title push next season.