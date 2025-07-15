Knicks staying in touch with former No. 1 overall pick in free agency

As the New York Knicks search the market for who can fill out their last veteran minimum contract, new details have emerged about a player of interest on their radar.

Knicks have touched base with Ben Simmons

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Tuesday that the team is staying in contact with former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. It had been previously reported that New York was interested in possibly bringing Simmons in, and it would appear that interest remains strong.

“They have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons during the free agency period. I’m sure they have touched base with other vets as well. Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are among the lead guards still on the market. Teams are wondering if Washington will agree to a buyout with veteran guard Marcus Smart,” Begley wrote.

Simmons has been on the Knicks’ radar since the start of free agency. He is a candidate to sign for a contract worth the veteran’s minimum as the team looks to fill out one more roster spot.

The Knicks have already made two key free agent signings this summer. They signed Jordan Clarkson to the veteran’s minimum and Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year, $12 million contract, but they are still interested in adding a backup guard.

Simmons could have a good impact on the Knicks

Simmons would be an interesting fit given his inability to space the floor, but his playmaking and defense could be useful in spurts off the bench. He spent this past season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick is far from his All-Star days when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he could still make a good impact on a cheap deal on a team’s bench.

The Knicks will continue to look at several other targets, but it appears that Simmons is high on their wishlist.