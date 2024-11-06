Knicks’ star wing is finally starting to show the fruits of his new-found shot

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Concerns about New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges’ jump shot can be left in the preseason, as through the early part of the season he has found his stroke from beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges has been very efficient with the Knicks so far this season

Through the team’s first six games of the season, Bridges is averaging 17.2 points on 51% shooting from the floor and 39% from three. He is one of five Knicks players to shoot 38% or above to start the season.

Bridges’ hot shooting is a big reason why New York has been one of the most efficient teams in the league to start the season. The Knicks lead the NBA in three-point percentage with a 41.4% clip from that range and they rank fifth in field goal percentage with a 48.4% mark.

Bridges has erased initial concerns about his jump shot

Bridges’ turnaround is a pleasant sign for the Knicks, as there were concerns about his shot during the preseason. He shot just 2-for-19 from three in four preseason games and there was a noticeable change in his shooting form that had many fans worried.

However, those worries can be put to bed as Bridges has already been playing as the player they wanted him to be when they acquired him in an offseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Of course, he won’t be serving as the No. 1 option with the Knicks like he was with the Nets, but if he can use some of those skills he learned in Brooklyn and become a better version of the player he was with the Phoenix Suns as a third option, then the Knicks may have struck gold.

Bridges will look to continue his strong start to the season Wednesday night when the Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks to close out their road trip. He and the team will look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday.