Knicks star says the ‘NBA needs to drug test them dudes’ after Celtics sucker punch

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart did not hold back when describing the Boston Celtics’ historic shooting night in the season opener Tuesday.

The Celtics shot the lights out against the Knicks

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Celtics tied an NBA record with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020 for the most three-pointers made in a single game with 29 made threes. The barrage was too much for the Knicks to handle as they trailed by double digits for the majority of the game, losing the opener by a score of 132-109.

Hart kept things real when describing Boston’s performance following the game Tuesday by acknowledging how rare it is to have a night as well as they did in a joking manner.

“The NBA needs to drug test them dudes,” Hart said (h/t The Athletic’s James. L Edwards III). “I ain’t ever seen anything like that.”

The Knicks couldn’t keep up with the Celtics’ hot shooting

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It looked as though the entire Celtics team was shooting into a larger basket all night long. All five Boston starters knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc, including eight from Jayson Tatum, who finished with 37 points on the night.

The Knicks shot the ball well overall at 55% on the night, but it still wasn’t enough to contain the Celtics’ relentless offensive attack. From outside the arc, New York shot 36% (11-for-30), with Miles McBride leading the charge with a team-high four made threes.

New York will try to right the ship in their next game against the Indiana Pacers, another team that excels at shooting. The playoff rematch will take place at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 7:30 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.