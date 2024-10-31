Knicks’ star point guard opened Pandora’s box on offense

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks took a valuable lesson from their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, learning the importance of maximizing Karl-Anthony Towns’ offensive impact. Despite star point guard Jalen Brunson recording seven assists, Towns, the newly acquired center, attempted only eight shots and finished with a modest 13 points.

Towns was brought in for his offensive playmaking, yet against Cleveland, the Knicks failed to utilize his scoring potential, limiting his opportunities even though he was shooting 50% from the field.

Adjustments Against the Miami Heat

Fortunately, the Knicks quickly corrected course. Facing the Miami Heat, the team prioritized feeding Towns, recognizing his offensive efficiency as an essential asset. Brunson emphasized this shift after the Cleveland game, reflecting on the importance of getting Towns involved in the offense.

“I would say as good as Karl is, no one can take him out of a game,” Brunson commented. “It’s on us, it’s on me as a teammate, to make sure we’re all on the same page and that everyone’s eating.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Building Chemistry Among Knicks’ New Starters

The Knicks are still finding synergy with their retooled lineup. Towns provides unique spacing that differs from the past roster dynamics, and Mikal Bridges brings a different skill set compared to Donte DiVincenzo. Towns acknowledged the importance of adjusting to the team’s flow, focusing on ways to integrate his game better within their offense.

“We’ve got to search that out, whether it’s transition post-ups or off of what’s going on in the game with cutting and movement,” Towns noted.

A Dominant Performance from Towns

Against the Heat, Towns took a commanding 25 shots, leading the team with confidence and precision. He connected on 17 of those shots, including an impressive 4–5 from beyond the arc, ending the night with 44 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and a +15 plus/minus. Brunson, with nine assists, was pivotal in setting Towns up, showing the growing rapport between the two players. Bridges also added a solid contribution with 17 points and six assists, complementing Towns’ effort.

Brunson’s Role in the Knicks’ Offensive Rhythm

Brunson is finding his stride as a distributor and scorer, balancing his own offensive contributions with playmaking. Basketball thrives on momentum, and when a scorer like Towns is hot, the Knicks must capitalize on that energy. Against Miami, they did just that, leading to their second win of the season.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Flashes of Chemistry and Future Potential

The Knicks’ game against the Heat demonstrated glimpses of their offensive potential with a team more attuned to each other’s strengths. As they continue to develop on-court chemistry, the Knicks appear to be evolving into a more cohesive unit, ready to fully leverage their talent for future success.

Fortunately, New York has a far weaker schedule over the next week. They will take on the Pistons, Rockets, and Hawks — a great opportunity to build some momentum and continue developing the team’s spacing.

