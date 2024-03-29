Knicks star in line for MVP & All-NBA consideration

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson is officially eligible to win the NBA MVP and All-NBA awards. Brunson has played in 67 games in the 2023-24 NBA season. That is two more than the 65-game minimum required for eligibility to win both end-of-season awards.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson is putting up All-NBA numbers this season

The Villanova product has shown durability this season, and his play is at an all-time high. The 27-year-old point guard is averaging 27.4 points and 6.5 assists on 40.1 percent shooting from the three-point line. He ranks No. 5 in scoring and No. 13 in assists. The six-year veteran is a strong candidate to earn All-NBA second or third-team honors.

Is it still in the cards for Jalen Brunson to win the 2024 NBA MVP?

As for league MVP, Brunson currently sits as an honorable mention on Michael C. Wright’s weekly Kia MVP Ladder on NBA.com. Brunson has the Knicks (44-28) nestled in as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. As a leader, he’s carried the Knicks throughout the year as he’s stepped in as their new franchise player.

Yet, his main competition for the award are Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), the latter two of which will also likely take home All-NBA First Team honors over the Knicks’ floor general.

Brunson will have another chance to add to his incredible body of work this season in tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.