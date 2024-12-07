Knicks’ star guard calls OG Anunoby a ‘freak of nature’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is having a career season. He is averaging career-highs in points (17.7) and blocks (1.0) while also averaging 1.5 steals per game and shooting 39% from three.

OG Anunoby has been unreal for the Knicks

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Anunoby has been performing at a high level on both ends of the floor, with his true value showing with each game. In Thursday’s blowout win over the Hornets, Anunoby dominated both ends of the floor with 25 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

The impressive performance wowed many, as a ferocious “OG! OG!” chant broke out among the Madison Square Garden crowd. His new teammate, Mikal Bridges, was also amazed by the skillset Anunoby brings to the table.

“It’s crazy. He’s just a freak of nature, getting those blocks,” Bridges said, via Peter Botte of the New York Post. “He’s been OG since he’s been in the league. I’ve been watching him. Really dope.”

Anunoby’s impact is like no other

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anunoby signed a massive five-year, $212 million contract in the offseason to stay with the Knicks after they traded for him midseason last year. The expectations that come with a contract of that size are astronomical, but he is proving that he deserves every penny of that deal.

Last season, New York was 26-7 in games Anunoby played versus 31-32 in games he didn’t, including the playoffs. Health has always been a concern for him, especially after missing a month last season with an elbow issue and then most of the second round of the playoffs with a strained hamstring.

However, so far this season he has stayed healthy and is delivering huge results for the Knicks thus far. Anunoby has a +171 plus-minus this season, which is the highest on the Knicks and the sixth-highest in the NBA overall. The impact he brings to the floor is something very few players have the capability to replicate.

Anunoby will have another opportunity to provide a huge impact on Saturday when he and the Knicks face the Detroit Pistons at home.