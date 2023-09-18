Knicks star forward switches agencies

May 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks‘ standout power forward Julius Randle made headlines on Monday by switching his representing agency from Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to William Morris Endeavor (WME). This move comes just a few weeks before the Knicks’ training camp is set to begin and marks the end of a long-standing relationship Randle had with CAA.

CAA and Knicks: A Close-Knit Affiliation

CAA has a deeply rooted relationship with the New York Knicks organization. Notable figures in the Knicks’ circle, like Josh Hart and head coach Tom Thibodeau, are also represented by the agency, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

WME’s Star-Studded Client List

WME is no slouch when it comes to representing NBA talent. Among their esteemed client list are Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Randle’s own Knicks teammate, forward RJ Barrett.

Contract Implications: A Glimpse Into the Future?

Although the agency switch may not seem significant at the moment, it’s crucial to keep an eye on Randle’s current contract situation. He is in the middle of a four-year, $117 million extension, with a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. It raises the intriguing question of whether this change in representation could signal forthcoming developments in contract negotiations.

Randle’s Recent Career Highs: Setting the Bar for 2023

Last year, Julius Randle turned in his finest professional season yet, averaging an impressive 25 points and 10 rebounds per game. His shooting stats were equally notable: 46% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc. These stellar contributions not only propelled the Knicks into the postseason but also earned Randle his second All-Star selection and All-NBA recognition in the span of three years. Randle aims to, at the very least, sustain this level of success as we move into the 2023 season.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_