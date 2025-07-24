Knicks’ star defensive wing signs new shoe deal ahead of season

New York Knicks star forward OG Anunoby officially has a new shoe deal. It was announced Thursday that Anunoby has signed a shoe deal with Skechers ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby signs shoe deal with Skechers

Anunoby had previously been with Nike throughout his career and has now made the transition over to Skechers. He is currently the only Knick with Skechers, though former Knick Julius Randle also has a deal with them.

“Skechers has helped me continue to play basketball at an elite level and I love these shoes,” said Anunoby to Skechers. “I play quick and low to the court. I jump and move a lot. Skechers has the shoe to keep me comfortable, keep me protected and keep me playing my best every day.”

Other NBA players who have a deal with Skechers include his former teammate Norman Powell as well as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. Anunoby has been with the Knicks since Dec. 2023 and will flash a new shoe style on the court this fall.

Anunoby is a critical part of the Knicks’ core

Anunoby is going to be a crucial part of what the Knicks hope is a successful season in 2025. Last season, he set a new career-high in points per game with 18.0 and shot 37.2% from three-point range.

His defense is what makes him so valuable, as he is one of the top wing defenders in the NBA as a whole. For his career, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks, and has been known to be capable of guarding opposing teams’ best players.

The Knicks are expected to be title contenders next season, and Anunoby will be a big part of their core.