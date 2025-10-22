Knicks’ star big man seems very concerned about the new offense

It’s rare to see Karl-Anthony Towns look unsure of himself, but the New York Knicks big man didn’t exactly sound confident when asked about the team’s new offense.

After years of thriving as a focal point under Tom Thibodeau’s isolation-heavy approach, Towns now finds himself adapting to a completely different philosophy — one built on movement, rhythm, and shared responsibility. And from the sound of it, the transition isn’t coming easily.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A dramatic shift in philosophy

New head coach Mike Brown has made it clear that he wants the Knicks’ offense to flow, not force. Gone are the endless isolation possessions and slow, predictable sets that defined the Thibodeau era. In their place is a system predicated on spacing, passing, and player movement — something that demands patience and stamina from everyone involved.

That’s a big change for Towns, who’s used to operating as the gravitational center of an offense. Last season, the 29-year-old was sensational after moving back to center, averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting .526 from the field and an elite .420 from three.

He thrived when the offense revolved around him. This version, though, asks him to do more of the dirty work — setting screens, facilitating from the post, and letting the offense come to him instead of hunting for shots.

Towns’ uneasy response

When reporters asked Towns about the system on Monday, his answer was blunt, and his tone was telling.

“Honestly, I don’t know, but we’re figuring it out. It’s just different,” Towns said after practice in Tarrytown, his expression mirroring the uncertainty of his words.

For a player who’s built his career on rhythm and confidence, that kind of hesitation stands out. It’s not defiance, but it’s not exactly optimism either — more like a star still trying to find his footing in unfamiliar terrain.

Fireside Knicks of Empire Sports Media poses the question: How do you think KAT will do in his first year with Mike Brown? It could be volatile.

How do you think KAT will do in his first year with Mike Brown? ? pic.twitter.com/7BL0gHH1fJ — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) October 21, 2025

A work in progress

The Knicks open their season Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and while there’s plenty of intrigue around how the new system will look, there’s also a recognition that chemistry takes time. Brown’s offense isn’t something that clicks overnight; it’s more like learning a new language, and the Knicks are still in their first few lessons.

Towns’ uneasiness might just be part of the growing pains. After all, he’s one of the most skilled big men in basketball, capable of adapting once the rhythm comes naturally. But the early signs suggest that even with all the talent in the world, this transition won’t be seamless.

For now, the Knicks’ new era is still finding its pulse — and Towns is learning how to dance to a different beat.



