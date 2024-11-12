Knicks’ star big man putting up horrendous defensive numbers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a late offseason blockbuster trade, the identity at the center position changed significantly. For years, they rostered mostly interior bigs with very limited offensive games, but Towns brings a whole new dynamic to that.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled defensively

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With that, however, comes a big sacrifice defensively. The Knicks are already depleted at the center position, and Towns is not known to be an imposing rim protector, which has haunted New York so far.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Towns is allowing opponents to shoot 91% (32-for-35) on shots in the restricted area. The next two worst defenders in the paint are Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, meaning that Towns has been by far the worst rim protector at his position this season.

The lack of rim protection has hurt the Knicks drastically, as they have the 23rd-ranked defensive rating in the league at 116.7, but the second-best offensive rating at 120.1. The poor defense has been the catalyst behind their 4-5 start to the season.

The Knicks are missing the elite rim protection from Mitchell Robinson

Credit: brad penner-usa today sports

New York has allowed 50.2 points in the paint per game this season. Last season, they allowed just 46.9 points in the paint with Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the frontcourt. Towns is a more talented big man than either of those two, but they are badly missing the rim protection they provided.

Hartenstein is now with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Robinson is out until at least 2025 while recovering from ankle surgery. His absence has been largely felt, as the Knicks’ interior presence has not been nearly as imposing with Towns manning the paint despite the stronger offense.

Jericho Sims has been the primary backup to Towns with Robinson out, but he has also struggled to provide rim protection down low. The Knicks have allowed teams to carve them up inside the paint, which has been a big factor in them struggling to close games out.

Towns will have a big test on Tuesday, as he will be matched up with Joel Embiid as the Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. New York needs Towns to shut down Embiid and prevent him from taking over the game to get themselves back in the win column.