Knicks sixth man taking cautious approach in knee injury recovery

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Knicks‘ Miles McBride is going to err on the side of caution as he works to put his runner’s knee injury behind him.

Knicks: Miles McBride wants to “be smart” with hurt knee

According to Peter Botte of the New York Post, McBride had this to say about how he felt in his return to the court after the New York Knicks’ 145-118 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night and how he’ll manage his ailment moving forward:

“I would say we’re definitely gonna be managing it going forward,” McBride said. “We just wanna be more precautionary I think than anything, just to make sure everything is right. I felt great and I think it’s gonna be behind me, but I just want to be smart with it.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

McBride did not lose a step in return vs. Nuggets

The West Virginia product was back to his usual ways in Denver. After spending 11 days on the shelf, McBride produced 13 points, six rebounds and three assists on 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from the three-point line.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, runner’s knee, medically known as patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS) causes pain to the front of the knee or around the kneecap and can be caused by stressors such as weak muscles or excessive training. McBride’s infirmity costed him five games of action and New York’s bench laboured mightily in his absence.

Now, in his hindsight, the 24-year-old sniper will look to cautiously help keep the Knicks (10-7) on high ground, beginning in the penultimate game of their current five-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.