The New York Knicks began their grueling five-game stretch with a statement victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. They dominated most of the game and held the Spurs to their lowest scoring game of the season, with the final score being 114-89 Knicks.

Knicks clamp down on Victor Wembanyama in win over Spurs

Wembanyama still managed to score 25 points, but the Knicks held him to just 8-for-17 shooting from the floor and 1-for-7 from three. Additionally, they forced him to turn the ball over seven times, as the Knicks’ defensive pressure was on point all game.

New York’s defense on Wembanyama began with Karl-Anthony Towns, who was given the main assignment on the tall Frenchman. Towns held his own and did well against him, deterring shots from him as well as forcing someone else to beat them.

According to ESPN Insights, the Spurs shot just 2-for-14 (14%) on possessions Towns was guarding Wembanyama. The Spurs got little help from Wembanyama’s supporting cast, as De’Aaron Fox scored just seven points and Stephon Castle had just 13.

New York’s win was huge for a number of reasons. Along with making a statement that they can beat one of the best teams in the league, they also snapped San Antonio’s 11-game win streak, shutting down a hot team thanks to their stifling defense.

The Knicks got good contributions from virtually everyone

Mikal Bridges was the Defensive Player of the Game for New York, and he was also their star on offense. He finished with 25 points and knocked down five threes, and he recorded five steals on the defensive end of the floor.

Other guys such as OG Anunoby, Jose Alvarado, and Landry Shamet also made an impact defensively, putting tight pressure on ball handlers. As a team, they did a splendid job at closing out on shooters, as the Spurs shot just 9-for-34 (26.5%) from beyond the arc.

It was perhaps their most complete effort all-around, and the type of win they needed to have. If they can play with that intensity level more often, they will be very tough to beat come playoff time.

They have more tough games coming up, as they got the Toronto Raptors next before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in a back-to-back. They will need to keep their foot on the gas and stack up more wins during this tough stretch.