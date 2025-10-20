Knicks sign rookie power forward to standard NBA contract

The New York Knicks officially locked in their lone draft pick to the active roster. According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, the team agreed to a one-year standard rookie contract with Mohamed Diawara on Monday.

Knicks sign Mohamed Diawara to standard contract

Diawara was the Knicks’ lone draft pick this year, taken 51st overall out of France. The rookie forward now fills up the final roster spot for the Knicks as they get set for the regular season, which starts Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers for them.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The French forward was very impressive in Summer League and continued to impress in the preseason. Head coach Mike Brown awarded him with the start in last Friday’s preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets and he made even more impressive plays.

Diawara finished with eight points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes of action. He showed off great hustle and energy and played well under Brown’s quick pace coaching style.

Diawara will be a great depth piece on the roster

Diawara may not see the court a whole lot this upcoming season, but he could play his way into spot minutes occasionally throughout the season. The Knicks are a bit thin in the frontcourt, so Diawara will serve as great depth.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York added additional frontcourt help this offseason by signing Guerschon Yabusele, but given that Mitchell Robinson will have his workload managed throughout the season, having Diawara on the roster is a great insurance policy.

The Knicks begin the regular season on Wednesday against the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Diawara could make his NBA debut then if he is needed.