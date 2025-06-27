Knicks sign former G-League Ignite product as undrafted free agent

The New York Knicks have made another move following the NBA Draft. ESPN’s Johnathan Givony reported on Friday that the team is signing former G-League Ignite guard Dink Pate to a deal.

The Knicks have signed Dink Pate to a deal

SNY’s Ian Begley added that the 19-year-old Pate will be joining the Knicks in Summer League next month. The 6-7 guard has tremendous upside but went undrafted despite once being a heavily touted prospect.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Pate spent last season with the Mexico City Capitanes of the G-League Ignite. In 34 games, Pate averaged 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds and shot 40% from the field.

Pate struggled with his efficiency from outside the arc, as he shot just 24% from downtown across his two seasons with the G-League Ignite. However, given his youth, he still has plenty of room to grow and is very much a raw prospect.

Pate has a ton of upside and room to grow

The Knicks used their second-round pick on Thursday to draft Mohamed Diawara out of France. Diawara and Pate will now both join the Knicks’ Summer League squad that will likely include some of last year’s rookies, such as Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti.

The Knicks’ signing of Pate is a low-risk, high-reward move given his upside as a player, and he could one day develop into a very strong rotation piece that can provide depth in a variety of ways.