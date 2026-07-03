The New York Knicks have quickly filled in the gap left by the departure of Mitchell Robinson. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that veteran center Andre Drummond will sign a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Knicks.

Knicks sign center Andre Drummond

Drummond will likely become the immediate backup to Karl-Anthony Towns, as their center depth became depleted after Robinson signed with the Boston Celtics and Ariel Hukporti signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Drummond is a 14-year veteran who spent last season backing up Joel Embiid with the 76ers. He averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and became an improved three-point shooter by shooting 35% from outside the arc.

Drummond brings size, athleticism, and exceptional rebounding to the table. His defense isn’t as superb as Robinson’s was, but he is serviceable at protecting the rim thanks to his size.

Drummond’s veteran presence could be valuable

Despite that, his presence as a veteran can be impactful to a team led by veterans looking to repeat as champions next season. Drummond has been a quality big man for more of his career, so adding another veteran can help maintain a winning mindset.

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This also gives the team more flexibility to explore other options before next season’s trade deadline. Owner James Dolan has been firm about not going over the second apron, so they will have to get creative when adding new pieces to the roster.

Drummond is not a splash free agent signing, but it is a low-risk signing that has the potential become very valuable later on and could serve as the perfect replacement for Robinson.