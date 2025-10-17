Knicks sign and waive 5 players with intent to join G-League squad

The New York Knicks secured the G-League rights of five players on Thursday through a flurry of transactions. They signed each of them to Exhibit 10 deals and later waived them as they formed their G-League squad.

Knicks make flurry of moves for G-League roster

The following players were signed and later waived by New York:

Donovan Williams

Romeo Langford

Isaiah Roby

Adama Bal

Ibrahima Diallo

There are some interesting names among this group, as it includes veterans such as Roby and Langford. Roby is familiar with the Knicks organization, as the four-year NBA veteran played with the Westchester Knicks in the 2023-24 season.

Langford is another intriguing player, as he was drafted 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2019 and was a key contributor for them. New York has a surplus of guards on their NBA roster, so the need for him is not urgent, but he is still valuable to have in its organization as depth in the G-League.

The Knicks are in the process of finalizing their active roster

New York has to finalize their NBA roster by Saturday, and they will have some interesting decisions to make about who they should keep. Their decision got a bit easier after Malcolm Brogdon suddenly retired on Wednesday, so now they don’t have to make a trade to open up a roster spot for him.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s still unclear if the Knicks will end up making a move to open up two roster spots for Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews. Currently, the team only has enough room to keep one of the two veterans.

Nevertheless, the Knicks have begun the process of making their roster crunches, and it may not be long before the final roster is finalized. They have their last preseason game on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.