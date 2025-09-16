Knicks sign 2 young intriguing players to two-way contracts

As the New York Knicks finalized their training camp roster, they also filled out two of their three available two-way spots on Tuesday.

Knicks sign Trey Jemison III, Kevin McCullar Jr. to two-way contracts

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks and free agent center Trey Jemison III have agreed to a two-way deal. He added that the team is also expected to bring back Kevin McCullar Jr. on a two-way contract as well.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jemison had been on the Knicks’ radar over the past week, and now he lands in New York on a two-way. McCullar was drafted late in the second round of last year’s draft, and he returns to the team after injuries took over his rookie season.

Jemison provides frontcourt depth to a Knicks team that could use it. Their current centers are Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti, but Towns and Robinson could both be in the starting five.

The Knicks now have depth pieces on two-way deals

Jemison, 25, has two seasons of NBA experience for four different teams. He spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, where he appeared in 38 games total between the two teams and averaged 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McCullar was drafted out of Kansas 56th overall last year. Injuries marred his rookie season, and he made just four appearances for the Knicks last season. He provides depth in the wing spots and will continue to develop in the G-League until his opportunity comes.

New York is now essentially set for training camp and the preseason afterwards. Training camp starts in about a week, and their first preseason game is set for Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.