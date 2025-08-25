Knicks should strongly consider starting Mitchell Robinson next season

The New York Knicks have essentially finalized their roster for the 2025-26 season. The burning question that remains is what the starting five will be under new head coach Mike Brown?

The main starters last season were Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. After a strong start to the year with that group, teams quickly figured out how to stop them, and the starters became a big issue for them.

The Knicks should start Mitchell Robinson next season

The Knicks got a glimpse of center Mitchell Robinson in the starting five alongside Towns, but only at the end of their postseason run. SNY contributor Rafael Canton made the case for Robinson to remain in the starting lineup next season to shore up the defense.

“Robinson should settle New York’s defense, which was inconsistent throughout last season. The team finished 13th in the NBA in defensive efficiency during the regular season. Armed with a 7-4 wingspan, teams are not as aggressive when he’s patrolling the paint,” Canton wrote.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Canton added that Robinson being in the starting lineup gives New York the best chance to win because of what he provides on the defensive side of the ball. He made the case for him to start over Hart, who started most of last season but wasn’t aggressive enough on offense to move the needle truly.

“Hart’s style of play is useful as a reserve. With New York lacking a true point guard off the bench heading into this season, there’s more of an opportunity for Hart (5.9 assists last regular season) to be a change-of-pace player who allows the Knicks’ second unit to get into transition and into their halfcourt offense quicker,” Canton wrote. “For the Knicks to have a chance at a championship, the team’s defense has to be better. Starting Robinson presents the easiest path to achieving that goal.”

Robinson would be perfect for the starting 5

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Robinson would help solve a lot of issues that New York dealt with last season. With Towns being their primary paint presence last season, the Knicks’ defense struggled as Towns had problems staying disciplined in the paint and altering other big men’s shots.

The offensive production shouldn’t drop off significantly either with Robinson starting, as his offensive rebounding prowess will give them many more second-chance opportunities. Despite Robinson being unable to space the floor, he can help set up his teammates for clean looks with his rebounding.

Robinson will likely still be limited next season

The only problem is that it is unclear if Robinson starting truly fits the coaching philosophy of Brown. His coaching style relies heavily on floor spacing and perimeter shooting, two things that Robinson does not provide whatsoever. Perhaps Brown will try it out to ensure that both sides of the ball are addressed, but there is also still an injury risk with Robinson.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Robinson missed the first 58 games last season recovering from ankle surgery, and didn’t play in any back-to-backs. While he remained healthy during the postseason, he will likely still be on some sort of restriction to prevent him from missing a significant amount of time again, which could entice Brown to have Towns start at center and have Robinson come off the bench.

Nevertheless, the Knicks have a few different options they can use when constructing the starting five. Starting Robinson might be the best choice if they want to dominate, but many factors have to go according to plan for that domination to occur.