Knicks should strongly consider retaining stout defensive backup guard

As the New York Knicks begin to weigh their options in free agency this offseason, there are a few targets who stand out amongst others. While they have dream targets to pursue, they realistically won’t be able to make any big splashes since they are close to becoming a second apron team.

To avoid eclipsing the second apron, New York can settle for impactful depth signings on cheap deals. Doing so would also keep their main core intact as they pursue a chance at an NBA title next season.

Knicks should try to re-sign Delon Wright in free agency

One player who they had on their team this past season but is now a free agent is defensive guard Delon Wright. The 33-year-old was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline in exchange for Jericho Sims, but he did not see the floor a ton as a member of the Knicks.

However, the Knicks should strongly consider re-signing him as he provided a great impact in the minutes he did have. Wright notably stepped in for Jalen Brunson in March when the superstar suffered an ankle sprain, and he showcased a great skill set that proved to be impactful.

His defensive pressure was his most impressive trait, as the Knicks were lacking defense in their backcourt throughout the year. Wright started five games for New York during Brunson’s absence, and the team went 4-1, demonstrating how he can come in at any point and shift the energy on the floor.

Wright made a strong impact during the postseason

Wright wasn’t featured in the rotation for most of the playoffs, but he did find his way into some action during the Eastern Conference Finals. His impact on the defensive end was a catalyst in their Game 3 comeback win, and he gave the Knicks great minutes throughout the rest of the series.

New York should certainly look into re-signing him for an extra year, as he could provide a great impact defensively off the bench for them. Furthermore, he has shown to be an impactful depth piece to have given his ability to step into a role and deliver at any given moment.

It is still unclear if Wright is being considered by the Knicks, but he should be among the top targets given what he can provide to this team.