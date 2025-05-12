Knicks should consider massive lineup change as starting five struggles

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks starting five has been getting crushed by the Boston Celtics in their second round playoff series matchup. Despite New York being up 2-1 in the series, the Celtics have been the better basketball team for the majority of the series, and the starters in particular have struggled badly on both ends.

The Knicks should consider starting Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks have struggled to generate much offense with the Celtics’ switch-everything defense, and their defense on their end took a beating in Game 3 as Boston drilled 20 three-pointers. Given those struggles, the Knicks should consider some big changes to their lineup to counter Boston’s offense.

The New York Post’s Jared Schwartz suggested that New York should consider starting Mitchell Robinson for a multitude of reasons that could help solve some of their issues on both ends.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Their best lineup, conversely, has been when Mitchell Robinson replaces Towns,” Schwartz wrote. In the 14 total minutes Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart and Robinson have been on the floor together in the series, they’ve outscored the Celtics by a combined nine points.

“That means it would make sense for Thibodeau to play Robinson with the starting unit at the beginning of quarters. It would dissuade the Celtics from hacking him to send him to the line, since it would put the Knicks in the bonus extremely quickly in the quarter.”

Starting Robinson would prevent the Celtics from intentionally fouling him

The Celtics have been intentionally fouling Robinson late in quarters to force him to the free throw line. That strategy has worked for Boston, as Robinson is shooting just 28.9% from the free throw line this postseason.

The hack-a-Mitch strategy prevents the Knicks from running a set offense, as the Celtics just foul Robinson upon passing the half court line. Starting Robinson would prevent that, and it would also allow Towns to slide to the four and not be as relied upon defensively.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The downside to starting Robinson, aside from relegating one of the starters to the bench, is that they would lack a true backup big. Precious Achiuwa’s limited action has been rough this postseason, and Ariel Hukporti hasn’t played in a meaningful game in over two months.

Still, it is a move that they need to consider making if they want to fend off the reigning champions. There is no true indication that head coach Tom Thibodeau is going to make the change formally, but the result of Game 4 could have a massive impact on that going forward.