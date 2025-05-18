Knicks’ shot-blocking center was a major difference maker in second round vs. Celtics

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were able to defeat the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs in large part due to the play of their stars, such as Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby. However, one player who had a tremendous impact isn’t getting as much attention.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson was very impactful in the second round

Mitchell Robinson was quietly outstanding in the series against Boston. Most of the attention with him was his struggles at the free throw line, but taking away that, he was arguably equally as impactful as some of the starters.

According to Knicks writer Tommy Beer, New York was a +46 in the 124 minutes that Robinson was on the floor. In very stark contrast, they were -43 in the time he was off the floor.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Robinson’s interior presence made a massive difference for New York, and Boston’s only answer to getting him off the floor was by intentionally fouling him to send him to the line. In their Game 6 series-clincher, Robinson was a +20 despite playing just 14 minutes off the bench.

His highlight of the game was an amazing defense sequence early in the second quarter. He played well in transition and recovered in time to prevent Jaylen Brown from shooting a wide open corner three, and then he trapped him in the corner without fouling and got a steal. The Knicks would then score a three-point play on the other end.

Robinson had arguably one of the biggest impacts for the Knicks vs. Celtics

It was a play that propelled the Knicks to go on a massive run and gain a 27-point advantage at halftime, a lead that they would not relinquish and would later balloon to 41. Without Robinson, the Knicks would have had a much tougher time taking care of the defending champions.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Robinson will be just as important to have on the floor as he was this past series. With Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam patrolling the frontcourt, they will need Robinson to help slow them down on offense and create good chances for the Knicks in transition.

Game 1 against Indiana tips off on Wednesday, and Robinson will be a crucial piece for them.