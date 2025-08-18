Knicks shot-blocking center gets bizarre ranking among NBA bigs

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is one of the team’s most important players, but injuries have hampered his effectiveness and undermined his true value.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson receives low rank on top 40 centers list

For that, he received a rather bizzare ranking on The Athletic’s Top 40 big men list. Zach Harper of The Athletic ranked Robinson 26th on the list, a ranking lower than Hang Yansen of the Portland Trail Blazers – who has not played an NBA game.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“Yes, I’m already buying the Hansen hype. No, I don’t care if it takes a little bit for him to realize it. I’m going all in, and I believe he’s a top-25 big man right away with his skill and size,” Harper said about Hansen, who was ranked 25th.

Robinson has been known to be one of the best paint players in the league. He is an elite shot-blocker while also being an exceptional offensive rebounder, but he does have flaws in his game that could explain the relatively low ranking.

Robinson must make improvements to certain aspects of his game

First and foremost, the lack of availability over the years is a big reason why he was ranked that low. He missed the first 58 games last season while recovering from ankle surgery, and he missed over three months of action the season before with an ankle injury as well.

Secondly, he does not pose as much of a threat offensively outside of lobs and putback dunks. He does not have a strong post-game nor can he stretch the floor in any capacity. For him to earn more respect in the league, he needs to enhance those parts of his game.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Next season is going to be a big one for Robinson, as it could also determine his future with the Knicks franchise. He is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career next summer, and he has seen his name dangled in trade discussions as a result.

A highly impactful season from Robinson could change many people’s perception of the big man, but he must stay healthy for that to happen. New York has big expectations next season, and they will need Robinson to be readily available for them to have a realistic shot at winning a title.