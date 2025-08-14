Knicks’ shot-blocking big man will be one of their most important players next season

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has a tremendous impact on the court, but injuries have hampered his ability to provide an even greater impact.

The Knicks need Mitchell Robinson to stay healthy

Now, with the team ready to compete for a title, they will need all of their core pieces to remain healthy, which has proved to be a challenge for Robinson. He missed the first 58 games of last season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, which was his second ankle surgery in less than a year after missing three months with an ankle injury during the 2023-24 season.

ESPN’s Chris Herring said that for the Knicks to reach the expectations being placed on them, Robinson will have to be more available.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“The Knicks need to be careful in extending his minutes given his injury history. Even when he starred for them this past postseason — at times he looked like the Knicks’ most valuable player in the Celtics series — New York was still ultimately outscored, surrendering a whopping 117.3 points per 100 possessions in the 98 minutes Robinson shared the court with Towns and Brunson,” Herring wrote.

“The datapoint suggests Brown would have his work cut out in blending things for the 2025-26 season, and that he’ll need to strike the right balance in using Robinson throughout the regular season.”

The Knicks are at their best when Robinson is healthy

As Herring noted, Robinson had a great postseason last season for New York and was arguably their biggest difference-maker at times. The team elevated him to the starting five after dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. However, a lack of continuity with the rest of the starters made that lineup still experience missteps.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York would go on to lose to the Pacers in six games, sparking a chain reaction of changes. Tom Thibodeau was fired and later replaced by Mike Brown, and they added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to enhance their depth.

While they now have the pieces to swallow a potential absence from Robinson, the seven-footer is what makes the Knicks true contenders in the East. He is far and beyond their best rim protector and best offensive rebounder.

Robinson will be in for a big season

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The conversation around Robinson’s future in New York is murky, especially with a looming contract extension that hasn’t been reached. As a result, the big man has once again found himself in trade rumors, and how next season plays out could tell a lot about his potential standing in the organization long-term.

Robinson will be in for a big 2025-26, one that could be career-altering for him. If he can remain healthy and be an impactful piece throughout the season, New York will be in a prime position to make a run at winning a championship.