New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has been having a huge impact this season, and lately, he has been on a monster stretch that has been rarely seen for a sustained period of time.

Knicks’ Miles McBride is shooting the lights out

McBride continued his hot stretch with perhaps his best performance in weeks. In Friday’s win over the Utah Jazz, McBride scored 22 points off the bench and shot 7-for-10 from three-point range, catching fire from outside once again as New York crushed the Jazz at home.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

McBride is now 27 for his last 42 from three, good for 64% from beyond the arc. That hot shooting has spanned the last six games, and he is also averaging 16.3 points in that span.

His hot shooting began when he was inserted into the starting lineup after injuries to OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet struck the team. McBride moved back to the bench against Utah with Anunoby back in the lineup, and he continued to make a very positive impact.

McBride is in the midst of a breakout campaign

McBride said that he hasn’t been doing anything different than before this recent stretch, and that it all feels natural to him.

“Y’all are telling me the numbers. I’m just out there. My teammates are doing a great job of finding me. It feels natural,” McBride said, via SNY.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McBride is quickly having a breakout campaign, and he has established himself as one of the team’s most valuable players. With him shooting as well as he is, the Knicks’ offense is going to be very, very tough for opponents to slow down.

He will look to continue his torrid stretch on Sunday when he and the Knicks take on the Orlando Magic.