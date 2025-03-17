Knicks set to take on Heat after greuling West Coast trip

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In the first game of a dynamic doubleheader tonight on ESPN, the New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat. These two franchises have a long and storied history, but they currently find themselves in very different situations. The Knicks are comfortably secure in their playoff spot, while the Heat have had a tumultuous season and are nine games under .500. They are currently positioned for the play-in tournament with hopes of securing the eighth seed.

With only about 15 games remaining in the regular season, teams must lock in and perform at their highest level during this final stretch.

Tale of the tape

The Knicks recently faced a tough loss to the Warriors and have a record of 2-2 since Jalen Brunson suffered a right ankle sprain against the Lakers.



Meanwhile, the Heat made headlines with a blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins has increased his scoring to an average of 19 points per game over the last ten games, but he is questionable for tonight’s game due to a lower left leg contusion.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have had the upper hand against the Miami Heat this season, winning both matchups. Their most recent victory was on March 2nd, where they triumphed 116-112 in overtime. Brunson scored 31 points in that game, but this time, it will be Karl-Anthony Towns who leads the offensive charge.



In their last encounter, Bam Adebayo excelled, scoring 30 points while shooting 75% from the field. Towns will be aiming to reclaim dominance and help the Knicks achieve a regular season sweep against the Heat.

The Knicks are gearing up for the playoffs

As the playoffs approach, security remains focused on protecting team seeding. The Knicks have shown a top-five defense in their last four games without Brunson, adjusting their priorities on the floor to secure wins and maintain their strength.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have struggled significantly, losing their last seven games despite having both Tyler Herro and Adebayo available. Despite these challenges, there are no nights off in the NBA. Brunson is expected to be sidelined until late March or early April, according to Shams Charania, which means the Knicks could enter the playoffs without him.



While he is not a defensive liability, the Knicks have stronger options in that area. They look to restructure their strategy, get to the playoffs without him, and stay competitive until his return.