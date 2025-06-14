Knicks set to formally interview two head coaching candidates

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search appears to have narrowed down to two top candidates. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks are set to have formal interviews with Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown for their open head coaching position next week.

Edwards added that they are currently the “leading candidates” to replace Tom Thibodeau. New York fired Thibodeau just days after their Eastern Conference Finals exit, approximately two weeks ago, and has conducted an extensive search since.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Jenkins and Brown are both strong candidates with plenty of head coaching experience. The Knicks seem to want an experienced head coach to take over as opposed to an inexperienced one, as demonstrated by their numerous requests to interview head coaches already employed by other teams.

Jenkins was the former head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Brown last coached the Sacramento Kings. Both were fired by their respective teams during the 2025 season, but have track records of leading their teams to success.

Jenkins and Brown have good track records

The Grizzlies made the postseason with Jenkins in three of his six seasons with them. They reached the playoffs again this year, but Jenkins was already fired. In total, he has posted a 250-214 regular season record and a 9-14 playoff record.

Brown helped the Kings snap their playoff drought back in 2023 with a successful season fueled by their offense. He has a lengthy track record as a head coach that includes a finals appearance with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2007.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Brown owns a regular season record of 454-304 and a playoff record of 50-40. Both he and Jenkins could be strong fits for a Knicks team that is looking to capitalize on their most successful season in 25 years, as both candidates have strong resumes and have proven they can help lead a team far.

Ultimately, they will continue to look at other candidates as well, even as they prepare to interview Brown and Jenkins. By next week, they could finally have a new head coach in place.