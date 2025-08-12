Knicks set to face biggest threat in the East on Opening Night next season

The NBA has officially announced its Opening Night slate for next season, and the New York Knicks will be a part of the nationally televised sanction. The league announced that New York is set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 22, televised nationally on ESPN.

Mike Brown’s Knicks coaching debut will be against the Cavaliers

The matchup will serve as Mike Brown’s Knicks head coaching debut, coming against the team he took to the NBA Finals back in 2007 and coached for six seasons. Over the weekend, it was also announced that the two teams will play against each other on Christmas Day at MSG.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The game will be star-studded and feature must-watch matchups. Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson are among the best guards in the East, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Evan Mobley are sure to be a fun matchup full of exciting offense.

The expectations for both teams are very high entering the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last year after winning 64 games, and the Knicks are expected to firmly be in the running for that top seed after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last postseason.

The Knicks are hoping to make a title run next season

New York made big improvements to their roster this offseason, adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to fortify their bench depth. In addition, they signed Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million contract extension.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

If both teams can stay healthy next season, the widespread belief is that both teams will be competing for the top two spots in the East standings. New York is hopeful to undergo a major regular season improvement after going winless against the top three teams in the league last year, including the Cavaliers.

Mike Brown’s first game coaching the Knicks is sure to be a major test for him as he hopes to get his team to the promised land.