The New York Knicks’ offense is gelling, and they are relentlessly beating teams behind their lethal scoring attack. On Tuesday, they secured another dominant home victory, this time over the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 133-120.

The Knicks set a new franchise record for scoring

The scoring output set a new franchise record, as that was their third consecutive game in which they scored 130 or more points, which is the first time they have ever done that, as noted on Fireside Knicks, an Empire Sports Media podcast covering the Knicks.

After a slow start to the season offensively, the Knicks have gotten into a groove and look nearly unstoppable. They scored 42 points in the first quarter against the Grizzlies, which is the seventh time already this season that they have scored 40 or more in a quarter. That mark is the most in the NBA currently.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York has gotten positive contributions from just about everyone during this five-game winning streak. Six or more different Knicks players have scored in double figures in each of the last five games, getting strong scoring outings from top to bottom of the rotation.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have led the show with their usual performances, but it has been guys like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Jordan Clarkson who have consistently gotten the job done in terms of scoring.

The Knicks are forming a dominant offense

Anunoby and Bridges are both shooting with hyper-efficiency from outside the arc, and Clarkson has become a spark plug off the bench with four double-digit performances in his last five games.

The Knicks rank highly in several offensive categories. They are sixth in points per game (121.8), sixth in three-point percentage (38.5%), and tied for second in offensive rating (121.6). They are showing that when they are clicking, they are a truly dominant force to be reckoned with.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks will have their work cut out for them on Wednesday as they look for their sixth straight victory. The Orlando Magic are already a strong defensive team, and New York will be playing on the second end of a back-to-back.

Another strong scoring performance will put them in very interesting conversations the rest of the way.