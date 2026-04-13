The New York Knicks officially have an opponent for the first round of the playoffs. Following Sunday’s games, the Knicks will now face the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Knicks to face Hawks in first round of playoffs

There was a chance that they would face the Raptors instead, but the Magic’s stunning loss to the Celtics set up Atlanta to be the sixth seed. New York secured the third seed last week and will maintain home court advantage through the opening round of the postseason.

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This matchup will certainly be a tough one for the Knicks, as the Hawks play with a physical and tough defense that could give New York trouble. However, the Knicks have handled the Hawks well this season.

They went 2-1 against Atlanta this season, both wins on the road and by three point margins, including one just last week. The Knicks have had their ups and downs with matching physicality with their opponents this season, so this presents an early challenge for them.

This series will be a good test for the Knicks

While the Raptors would’ve been an “easier” series for them given how dominant they were against them this season, playing Atlanta still has benefits. If the Knicks advance, it allows them to be battle tested for the tougher matchups that lie ahead.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If New York advances to the semifinals, they could rematch the Celtics again. The Knicks infamously upset the Celtics in six games last season, behind two miraculous comebacks down 20+ points both times.

This matchup will be fun, star-studded, and could bring the dramatics. Jalen Brunson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be a fun matchup, and it will be interesting to see how a smaller Hawks team tries to contain Karl-Anthony Towns.

Game 1 will be next weekend at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks’ title quest begins.