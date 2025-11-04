The New York Knicks didn’t just beat the Washington Wizards on Monday night — they overwhelmed them. The 119–102 win wasn’t about star power or late-game heroics. It was about energy, rhythm, and a bench unit that finally clicked, led by veteran guard Jordan Clarkson.

For the first time this season, Clarkson looked like himself. He poured in 15 points in 21 minutes, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from deep. It wasn’t just the scoring, though — it was the confidence, the quick decisions, and the pace he brought to a second unit that’s been searching for an identity early in the season.

Clarkson reminds everyone why he’s here

When the Knicks traded for Clarkson, the goal was clear: stabilize the bench and add instant offense behind Jalen Brunson. Through the first few games, it hadn’t quite materialized. His shot wasn’t falling, the ball movement looked clunky, and the offense often stalled when the starters sat.

But Monday was different. Clarkson played loose and decisive, attacking when the lane opened and spacing the floor when needed. He finished with a +17 plus/minus — one of the highest marks on the team — and reminded everyone what a difference his scoring punch can make.

The Knicks don’t need Clarkson to be a star. They just need him to be reliable. On the year, he’s averaging 8.2 points and 1.5 assists while shooting 37.8% from the field, numbers that should trend upward as his rhythm returns.

Finding the balance behind Brunson

New York’s bench has been in flux. Tyler Kolek hasn’t seen much action lately, and the team seems committed to giving Clarkson and Miles McBride the bulk of the backcourt minutes off the bench. It’s the right call — at least for now.

Clarkson is a “microwave” scorer, the type of player who can swing a game in a matter of minutes if he catches fire. The key is letting him find that rhythm without forcing the issue. He’s most effective when the offense runs through him in spurts — not as a primary creator, but as a veteran spark who knows how to attack mismatches and punish lazy defensive rotations.

The path forward for New York’s second unit

The Knicks need Clarkson’s offense to balance their rotation. Their defense, anchored by Mitchell Robinson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, will keep them in most games, but they can’t afford long scoring droughts when the starters rest. Clarkson is one of the few players on the roster who can change that in an instant.

If Monday’s performance was a sign of what’s to come, the Knicks’ second unit might finally be finding its rhythm. And if Clarkson can consistently give them 10 to 15 points a night, New York will be a much tougher team to handle down the stretch.