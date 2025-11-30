The New York Knicks are currently getting away with highway robbery in broad daylight regarding the production they are squeezing out of Miles McBride.

It took a few weeks for the engine to turn over in Madison Square Garden. Some players needed time to finally reach their potential and warm up to the start of the season, and McBride was squarely in that group.

The 25-year-old had been dealing with personal issues and an illness that set him back over the past two weeks. It was a rough patch that kept him from looking like himself. But that hesitation is gone. He is finally hitting his stride, picking up the pace, and looking every bit like a core piece of this rotation.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Injuries Force Miles McBride into New York Knicks Lineup

You never want to see guys go down, but availability is the best ability. With injuries mounting for New York, specifically the loss of OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet, the coaching staff had no choice but to shuffle the deck. They needed someone to stop the bleeding. McBride has been in the starting lineup recently and asked to play a significantly bigger role than he was accustomed to.

The usage rate tells the story of trust. Over 15 appearances this season, including six starts, he is averaging a career-high 26.1 minutes per game. The team isn’t just hiding him on defense or parking him in the corner; they are relying on him to play heavy minutes. He is averaging 11.2 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. Those are solid rotation numbers, but they don’t tell the whole story of his efficiency.

Elite Shooting Efficiency Powers the Knicks Offense

When you dig into the shooting splits, you see why McBride has become indispensable. He is shooting an impressive .431 from the field. Even more critical for the spacing of this offense is his mark from downtown. He is shooting .427 from three-point range. Those are extremely effective percentages that make opposing defenses pay for collapsing the paint.

He has been a flamethrower lately. In fact, he scored 19 points apiece over his past two appearances. You saw the peak of this hot streak against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. McBride scored 19 on five made three-point shots. He was the catalyst helping the Knicks advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. He stepped up in a high-leverage moment and delivered from deep.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Most Valuable Contract on the Knicks Payroll

This is where the front office deserves a massive pat on the back. McBride is currently in the second year of a three-year, $13 million deal. He counts for just $4.3 million against the salary cap this season. In a league where 3-and-D wings cost a fortune, this is a steal.

The math actually gets better for New York. That number decreases to just below $4 million in 2026–27. That means he is one of the most efficient contracts in the league. The Knicks are certainly getting solid value for a guy who can start, defend, and shoot over 40 percent from three. You build contenders by finding value on the margins, and McBride is proving to be the ultimate bargain.