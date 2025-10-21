Knicks rule out 2 key players for season opener due to injuries

The New York Knicks will begin the regular season shorthanded against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Mitchell Robinson (load management) and Josh Hart (back) will both be out Wednesday night for the season opener.

Robinson has not played in over two weeks as they manage his surgically repaired left ankle. He did not practice for most of the past week, being limited to individual work only.

Hart, meanwhile, has been dealing with a tricky back injury that he suffered during the preseason opener in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been running and doing on-court work, but no scrimmages, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

While neither injury appears to be long-term, missing them for the start of the season is still not ideal. The team is still learning the new system under head coach Mike Brown, and now those two players will be behind as they try to ramp back up.

The Knicks will be without 2 rotation pieces on Wednesday

Robinson is likely going to be the starting center for the Knicks this season, but they will have to wait before they see him on the court. As for Hart, he will likely be used as the spark plug off the bench alongside Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, and Miles McBride.

It is unclear who will be starting in Robinson’s place on Wednesday. Ariel Hukporti could be elevated into the starting lineup as the center, or they could opt for a smaller lineup with McBride in the backcourt next to Jalen Brunson.

The Cavaliers will also be shorthanded, as they will be without Darius Garland and Max Strus for the season opener. The game tips off at 7 PM EST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.