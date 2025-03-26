Knicks rookie sets record after torrid two-game stretch

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek has done something no other NBA player has done over his last two games.

Knicks: Tyler Kolek is passing at a phenomenal rate

According to Knicks Muse, Kolek became the first player in NBA history to notch at least eight assists without turning the ball over in under 20 minutes of action in consecutive games (h/t New York Knicks on SI’s Geoff Magliocchetti).

Kolek has filled in admirably for All-Star Jalen Brunson as well as Miles McBride in the Knicks’ backcourt of late. The Marquette product had eight assists on Saturday against the Washington Wizards. He followed that up with nine assists on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks have more reason to play Kolek after recent stretch

New York has a burgeoning talent on their hands. Kolek proved against the Mavericks that his passing exhibition in the 122-103 win over the Wizards was no fluke. The Knicks have moved the ball well on the year, averaging 27.3 assists per game. The Rhode Island native gives them added insurance at backup point guard.

Further, Kolek’s feel for the game could translate to the postseason. New York only has 11 games left on the season. Their mounting backcourt injuries could carry over into the playoffs. Having a facilitator like the former second-round pick will be beneficial as the season comes to a close. Kolek will look to continue his historic output moving forward.