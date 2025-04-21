Knicks’ rookie point guard praises Jalen Brunson’s leadership

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New York Knicks point guard and captain Jalen Brunson regularly demonstrates leadership, which was on full display Saturday night in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons. After a slow start, Brunson took over in the second half and was key to their 21-0 run in the fourth quarter, which propelled them to a win.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson has been a phenomenal leader

It was a show of heroics that Brunson has had all season long, lifting the Knicks when they seemed out of it. Without him, the team wouldn’t be in the position they are to compete for a title this postseason.

His leadership also has an impact on the guys behind him on the depth chart. Rookie point guard Tyler Kolek likely won’t get any significant playing time this postseason, but he said that simply observing Brunson and taking advice from the superstar guard has helped his development in the NBA.

“He’s definitely taken me under his wing,” Kolek said, via The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. “That’s my vet. I guess you could call him a vet now. He takes me to dinner, on the road hanging out. He shows me how to be a professional. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s really all about. The on-court stuff is the on-court stuff, but the off-court stuff is really more important. How to carry yourself. How to be a man.”

Kolek could greatly benefit from learning from Brunson

Kolek got his biggest opportunity during the month that Brunson missed with an ankle sprain. Along with Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne dealt with injuries of their own, allowing Kolek to come in as the primary backup guard.

He showed off a tremendous offensive skillset, especially in playmaking, and could become an important piece of the bench unit next season and beyond. Learning from one of the top players in the game is sure to help him develop even quicker, and he could rapidly ascend into a big role with the Knicks very soon.

For now, he will watch and observe the main guys take charge as they chase an NBA title. Game 2 of the first round series against the Pistons tips off Monday night at Madison Square Garden.